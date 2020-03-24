CarKey: Apple und BMW arbeiten wohl zusammen

Vor ein paar Wochen haben wir über CarKey berichtet, ein mögliches Feature, welches Apple mit iOS 14 einführen könnte. Es handelt sich dabei um einen digitalen Schlüssel für Autos, den man im Wallet auf dem iPhone und der Apple Watch ablegen kann.

Der CarKey funktioniert dann ähnlich wie Apple Pay, nur statt einer Kreditkarte wird hier eben ein digitaler Autoschlüssel geladen. Das Auto wird dann über NFC entsperrt, was bedeutet, dass Apple diese Schnittstelle für die Autohersteller öffnet.

Wie 9TO5Mac nun exklusiv berichtet, scheint Apple mit BMW zu arbeiten, um diese Funktion dort zu implementieren. Es ist unklar, ob weitere Autohersteller beim Start von CarKey dabei sind, aber ich gehe davon aus, dass Apple nicht nur einen Partner hat.

Was noch interessant ist: BMW hat diese Funktion bereits Ende 2019 offiziell in einer Pressemitteilung angedeutet und es sieht so aus, als ob uns ein Standard und keine Insellösung erwartet, denn die Funktion wird wohl vom Car Connectivity Consortium realisiert. Seit 2018 ist bekannt, dass Apple ein Teil davon ist.

Ebenfalls interessant: Mit Version 3.0 des „Digital Key Release“ könnte Apple wohl auch den UWB-Chip im iPhone nutzen, der mit dem iPhone 11 (Pro) eingeführt wurde und bisher nicht wirklich (abgesehen von einem AirDrop-Feature) eingesetzt wird.

The Digital Key Release 3.0 specification will enhance Digital Key Release 2.0 by adding passive, location-aware keyless access. Rather than having to pull their mobile devices out to access a car, consumers will be able to leave their mobile device in their bag or pocket when accessing and/or starting their vehicle. Passive access is not only vastly more convenient and a better overall user experience, it also allows vehicles to offer new location-aware features.

To support these new features, the CCC is developing a specification based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) in combination with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to enable passive keyless access and to allow secure and accurate positioning.