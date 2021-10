ColorOS 12: Oppo nennt Update-Roadmap

We've made #ColorOS12 more inclusive than ever :

✅ Redesigned layout for improved readability.

✅ Better visual contrast.

✅ Adaptable text support for 67 languages.

Quicker, smoother and slicker. For you. #JustSync pic.twitter.com/SkLf7EeYnV

— ColorOS (@colorosglobal) October 11, 2021