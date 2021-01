Cyberpunk 2077: Ein unrealistisches Projekt

What went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077? Interviews with more than 20 current and former CD Projekt staff paint a complex picture. Unchecked ambition, technical woes, unrealistic deadlines, and above all, one belief: "We made The Witcher 3 — it'll work out." https://t.co/T56huHkQW8

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021