Days of Play 2022: Sony zündet große Sale-Aktion im PlayStation Store
Sony hat wie erwartet die Days of Play 2022 angekündigt, die am 25. Mai starten. Die reduzierten Spiele sind aktuell noch nicht zu sehen, sie dürften aber im Laufe des Tages auftauchen, denn die Aktion ist laut Sony eigentlich seit 0 Uhr online.
Weiter unten findet ihr eine Liste mit den Spielen, die reduziert sein werden. Sie ist lang, aber es ist laut Sony dennoch nur eine kleine Auswahl. Die Aktion geht bis zum 8. Juni, ihr habt also ein paar Tage Zeit, um die Angebote zu durchforsten.
Days of Play 2022: MediaMarkt und Saturn dabei
Allerdings haben MediaMarkt und Saturn die Days of Play 2022 soeben gestartet und dort gibt es nicht nur The Last of Us 2 für nur noch 13 Euro, auch der PS5-Controller ist reduziert. Schaut also vorbei, die ersten Deals sind bereits online:
Days of Play 2022: Auswahl der Angebote
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- BABYLON’S FALL
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- ELEX 2
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- HITMAN 3 – Trilogy
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Outer Wilds
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2
- PERSONA 5 ROYAL
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- RIDE 4
- Rugby 22
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K22
A Short Hike und Outer Wilds sind auch reduziert und sehr empfehlenswert.
Die waren vorher schon nicht sehr teuer aber wer die noch nicht gespielt hat sollte jetzt zuschlagen.
Aber schade dass Kenda nur im PS Store reduziert ist, das hatte ich gerne auf Disk gehabt.