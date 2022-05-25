Days of Play 2022: Sony zündet große Sale-Aktion im PlayStation Store

Sony hat wie erwartet die Days of Play 2022 angekündigt, die am 25. Mai starten. Die reduzierten Spiele sind aktuell noch nicht zu sehen, sie dürften aber im Laufe des Tages auftauchen, denn die Aktion ist laut Sony eigentlich seit 0 Uhr online.

Weiter unten findet ihr eine Liste mit den Spielen, die reduziert sein werden. Sie ist lang, aber es ist laut Sony dennoch nur eine kleine Auswahl. Die Aktion geht bis zum 8. Juni, ihr habt also ein paar Tage Zeit, um die Angebote zu durchforsten.

Days of Play 2022: MediaMarkt und Saturn dabei

Allerdings haben MediaMarkt und Saturn die Days of Play 2022 soeben gestartet und dort gibt es nicht nur The Last of Us 2 für nur noch 13 Euro, auch der PS5-Controller ist reduziert. Schaut also vorbei, die ersten Deals sind bereits online:

Days of Play 2022: Auswahl der Angebote

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition

Assetto Corsa Competizione

BABYLON’S FALL

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Cyberpunk 2077

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

ELEX 2

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition

Final Fantasy VII Remake

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4

Gang Beasts

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Green Hell

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition

Hell Let Loose

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

HITMAN 3 – Trilogy

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition

NHL 22

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

Outer Wilds

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Overcooked! 2

PERSONA 5 ROYAL

PGA TOUR 2K21

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

RIDE 4

Rugby 22

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Slime Rancher

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition

SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION

Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Stranded Deep

Subnautica

Subnautica PS4 & PS5

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K22

