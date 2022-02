Facebook verliert erstmals tägliche Nutzer

Facebook's hands are tied

1—High ARPU coastal users have churned; TikTok is eating their lunch

2—They can't acquire because of antitrust scrutiny

3—They can't build because founders don't want to be there

4—IDFA killed their ability to target ads

5—The metaverse is 10yrs out

RIP

— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) February 2, 2022