Google Maps bekommt Ionity-Ladepunkte

You can now plan your IONITY powered EV road trip across Europe on Google Maps. Features include:

– LOCATE IONITY stations on Google Maps

– ADD them as pit stops

– SEE the number of free charging points available

– FIND available charger types#emobility #evcharging pic.twitter.com/AcdU1k0zWr

— IONITY (@IONITY_EU) October 8, 2020