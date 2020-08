Google Pixel 5 und Pixel 4a 5G im Herbst

Your first look at Google’s 5G Pixel lineup, coming this fall.

The one on the right is the Pixel 5 5G, judging by the Brushed Metal Frame.

The Pixel 4a 5G may be a bigger phone (basically XL) than the standard #Pixel4a launching tomorrow.

👉🏻 Thanks @samsungbloat for the info! pic.twitter.com/nWRbDB3vcU

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020