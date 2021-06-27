Google Pixel 5a soll im August kommen

Google plant ein Pixel 5a, das hat man ganz offiziell bestätigt. Allerdings ist die Lage noch nicht ganz klar und es wäre denkbar, dass es nicht nach Deutschland kommt.

Doch wann werden wir das Google Pixel 5a sehen? Laut Mark Gurman ist es im August soweit, dann wird Google das neue Pixel 5a vorstellen und auch direkt verkaufen.

Das Google Pixel 5a wird wohl nur ein Pixel 4a 5G mit minimal besserer Hardware, da kann man ein Ausbleiben in Deutschland zur Not verkraften – falls es so kommt.

Spannender werden 2021 aber sowieso das Pixel 6 (Pro) und die erste Pixel Watch, die Google im Oktober vorstellen könnte.

Google Pixel fans, this summer is for you. Expect the Pixel 5a, the company’s next-generation, lower-cost handset, to be announced and released in August.