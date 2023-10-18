Google Pixel Watch erhält Update auf Wear OS 4

Google liefert seit einigen Tagen die Google Pixel Watch 2 aus und diese kommt mit Wear OS 4 auf den Markt. Während die alten Pixel-Smartphones aber parallel zur Pixel 8-Reihe mit Android 14 versorgt wurden, ging die Pixel Watch noch leer aus.

Google Pixel Watch: Wear OS 4 wird verteilt

Google äußerte sich später dazu und gab an, dass Wear OS 4 „später in diesem Jahr“ kommt. Das klang für mich nach November, vielleicht sogar Dezember. Doch das Update auf Wear OS 4 ist schon fertig, es wird ab sofort laut Google verteilt.

Wear OS 4 kommt mit dem Oktober-Update auf die erste Google Pixel Watch, die aktuell noch mit Wear OS 3.5 unterwegs ist. Mit dem Update kommt die Kalender-App auf die Pixel Watch, der Wechsel des Smartphones wird leichter, es gibt eine neue Backup-Option und mehr. Der komplette Changelog ist am Ende zu finden.

Das Update auf Wear OS 4 ist natürlich für alle Pixel Watch-Modelle verfügbar, es gibt ja bisher nur eine Uhr, und es enthält die geschlossenen Sicherheitslücken des Oktober-Patches. Schaut also mal nach, ob euch Wear OS 4 heute angeboten wird.

PS: Das neue Watchface der Google Pixel Watch 2 wird nicht erwähnt und scheint leider nicht vorhanden zu sein, was ich persönlich doch ein bisschen schade fände.

Google Pixel Watch: Wear OS 4 Changelog

The October 2023 software update includes a Wear OS 4 upgrade along with its features, personal safety experiences, numerous bug fixes, battery improvements and performance updates for Pixel Watch users.

Watch transfer: When you upgrade your Pixel phone, you can now easily transfer your Pixel Watch to your new phone without having to factory reset it. Your devices will be synced and ready to go.

When you upgrade your Pixel phone, you can now easily transfer your Pixel Watch to your new phone without having to factory reset it. Your devices will be synced and ready to go. Backup and restore: Backup and restore helps you securely backup your data and settings from your old Pixel Watch so you can easily switch to a new Pixel Watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place.

Backup and restore helps you securely backup your data and settings from your old Pixel Watch so you can easily switch to a new Pixel Watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place. Google Calendar: The new Google Calendar app will be preinstalled on your Pixel Watch with this update. You can get event and task notifications, view 30 days of your schedule, easily navigate to event locations right from your wrist, and even mark tasks as complete. Plus, you’ll have more ways to access your calendar, from a tile or complication, to keep important info in plain sight.

The new Google Calendar app will be preinstalled on your Pixel Watch with this update. You can get event and task notifications, view 30 days of your schedule, easily navigate to event locations right from your wrist, and even mark tasks as complete. Plus, you’ll have more ways to access your calendar, from a tile or complication, to keep important info in plain sight. Safety Features: With your upgrade to Wear OS 4, you’ll get access to the latest and greatest in Safety – Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info on your Pixel Watch 1! Keep your most important medical info easily accessible on your wrist or sent to participating emergency services(2) in the event of an emergency with Medical ID Info. Have peace of mind when you’re walking home alone at night, on an early morning run, or in any other situation where you need a little safety net, with Safety Check and Emergency Sharing.

With your upgrade to Wear OS 4, you’ll get access to the latest and greatest in Safety – Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info on your Pixel Watch 1! Keep your most important medical info easily accessible on your wrist or sent to participating emergency services(2) in the event of an emergency with Medical ID Info. Have peace of mind when you’re walking home alone at night, on an early morning run, or in any other situation where you need a little safety net, with Safety Check and Emergency Sharing. Accessibility & customization: New and improved customization capabilities, like a new text-to-speech engine supporting a faster, a more reliable TalkBack experience on your watch, bold text, new and improved magnification, and audio balance to adjust intensity of sound between right and left audio channels.

New and improved customization capabilities, like a new text-to-speech engine supporting a faster, a more reliable TalkBack experience on your watch, bold text, new and improved magnification, and audio balance to adjust intensity of sound between right and left audio channels. Enhanced notifications: Notifications come with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, allowing you to tap to call, message, or get directions. Embedded media previews let you quickly view images and GIFs without leaving the notification shade. These enriched alerts provide more information upfront so you can take action faster.