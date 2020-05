GTA 6 könnte 2023 kommen

Take-Two currently plans to spend twice as much on marketing in fiscal 2024 (April 2023-March 2024) relative to any other year over the next half-decade. That $89 million marketing spend is likely for GTA VI. The last time $TTWO forecasted a spike like this, it was for RDR2. https://t.co/mv97xo7vgE

— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 26, 2020