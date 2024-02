Hat die Apple Vision Pro ihr erstes „Gate“?

Skimming Reddit & MacRumors I found 7 posts with pics showing the same Vision Pro hairline crack (aka Crack Gate) forming near the bridge of the device. Most of the posts are from the past 48-72 hours, though one (u/Wohinbistdu on Reddit) was posted 18 days ago. pic.twitter.com/OXOayDnrc6

— Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) February 23, 2024