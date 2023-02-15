Hogwarts Legacy: Das erste große Update ist da

Gaming

Bei Spielen kann man in der heutigen Zeit davon ausgehen, dass es zum Release meistens noch einen Day One-Patch gibt und dann sehr zeitnah ein erste Update, welches weitere Fehler beseitigt. Manche Spiele werden daher sogar fast schon unfertig auf den Markt geworfen und die Nutzer dürften dann eine Beta testen.

Bei Hogwarts Legacy ist das nicht so, das Spiel läuft weitestgehend gut. Wenn man mal von der PC-Version absieht, die teilweise kaum spielbar ist. Ich habe aber den Eindruck, dass das auf der PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X stabil läuft und hier im Haushalt spielen wie diese beiden Versionen – bisher nur mit einem kleinen Bug.

Doch das heißt nicht, dass es bei allen gut läuft und man nichts optimieren kann und daher gibt es das erste große Update von Avalanche. Das steht ab sofort für die Xbox Series X und den PC bereit. Die Version für die PlayStation 5 sollte auch heute kommen, verzögert sich aber etwas und ist für Ende der Woche geplant.

Hogwarts Legacy Feuer
Hogwarts Legacy: Changelog

Bug Fixes:

  • General
    • Online
      • Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.
    • Gameplay
      • Owl Mail
        • Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.
      • World Events
        • Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.
      • NPC
        • Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.
        • Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.
      • Characters
        • Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.
    • UI
      • Updated localization text for additional content items.
      • Added Build version to first time EULA.
      • Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.
    • Cinematics
      • Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.
      • Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.
      • Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.
    • Save Game
      • Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.
      • Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024.
    • Performance and Stability
      • Improved performance on Fidelity mode.
      • Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.
      • Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.
      • Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.
      • Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.
      • Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.
      • Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.
  • XSX
    • Performance and Stability
      • Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.
  • PC Steam/PC Epic Games
    • Cinematics
      • Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.
    • Controllers
      • Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.
    • Upscalers
      • Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.
      • Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.
    • Raytracing
      • Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.
      • Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.
    • Performance and Stability
      • Shader type compilation optimization.
      • Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.
      • Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.
      • Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265.
      • Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.
    • DirectX Version 12
      • Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.

