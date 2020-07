Huawei feiert 700 Millionen HMS-Nutzer

What an achievement! 🎉 Our #HMS Ecosystem has already reached 700M #Huawei device users and 1.6M Huawei developers worldwide – and we're only just getting started. Thanks to every single one of you for being part of our journey. ♥️ #HuaweiMobileServices pic.twitter.com/EafD2YZIlR

— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) July 24, 2020