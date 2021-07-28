MediaTek präsentiert neuen Chip für Android-Tablets
MediaTek hat heute den Kompanio 1300T offiziell vorgestellt, das ist ein Chip für Android-Tablets, der im 6-nm-Verfahren gefertigt wird und bei Bedarf auch mit 5G ergänzt werden kann. Support für Displays mit 120 Hz ist ebenfalls vorhanden.
In den letzten Monaten hat sich MediaTek zur neuen Nummer 1 bei Smartphones entwickelt und nun will man noch mehr bei Android-Tablets präsent sein. Wobei die Hardware eine Sache ist, Android wird hier nicht mehr von Google gepflegt.
Der neue Chip von MediaTek hat sich schon vor ein paar Tagen angedeutet und da war auch von einem Honor V7 Pro im Leak die Rede. Das Android-Tablet hat man jetzt nicht erwähnt, aber womöglich werden wir es im August bereits sehen.
MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Funktionen
- Enhanced Color Display: The chip supports 2.5K displays with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz in addition to integrating intelligent dynamic frame rate technologies and support for HDR10+ video playback. Equipped with MediaTek’s MiraVision technology and eye protection engine, the Kompanio 1300T can intelligently alter picture attributes such as hue saturation, brightness, sharpness, resolution and frame rate for improved visual quality.
- Professional Imaging: MediaTek’s latest chip enables multi-camera designs with 108MP cameras, 4K 60fps video encoding and decoding, chip-level staggered 4K HDR video recording, Multi-Depth Smart Focus and AI-Clear Streaming for the superior photography, video recording and live streaming capabilities.
- Intelligent Voice Recognition: The Kompanio 1300T enables AI-powered voice assistants and integrates an ultra-low power voice on wakeup (VoW) function. With several built-in audio frameworks, it provides excellent audio decoding and multi-channel audio output, creating immersive audio-visual experiences.
- Boosted Gaming Experience: The new platform features MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 and gaming optimizations for networks, controls, performance, power efficiency and image quality, giving gamers a split-second edge in-game to outperform the competition.
- High-speed Connections: Providing support for full bands for 5G Sub-6GHz and 2CC Carrier Aggregation (2CC CA), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, the Kompanio 1300T chip enables high-speed network connection in all scenarios, whether users connect through cellular or wireless broadband networks.
