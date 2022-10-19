Marktgeschehen

Microsoft plant einen mobilen Xbox Store

Microsoft möchte eine Alternative zum Apple App Store und Google Play Store auf die Beine stellen, das haben die aktuellen Untersuchungen im Activision-Blizzard-Deal ergeben. Und diese Übernahme soll Microsoft nämlich genau dabei helfen.

Microsoft hat große Pläne für den Xbox Store

Neben den zwei erwähnten Marken gibt es auch noch King und zusammen würde Microsoft auf beliebte Spiele wie Call of Duty Mobile oder Candy Crush blicken. Der Xbox Store soll auf „diversen Plattformen“ vertreten sein. Stellt sich die Frage: Wie?

Gut, einen Store für Windows gibt es von Microsoft, für macOS ist auch nicht das Problem und auch bei Android ist das machbar. Apple erlaubt aber keine Stores bei iOS. Das ist also vermutlich der Grund, warum Microsoft aktiv gegen das Apple-Ökosystem schießt, denn es gefällt Microsoft nicht, dass es geschlossen ist.

Die Spiele von Activision Blizzard King sollen das Angebot von Microsoft jedenfalls attraktiver machen und im Wettstreit mit dem Apple App Store und Google Play Store helfen. Sollte man diese Spiele aus den Stores der Anbieter entfernen, wäre das für viele Nutzer vermutlich ein Grund, mal im Xbox Store vorbeizuschauen.

Building on Activision Blizzard’s existing communities of gamers, Xbox will seek to scale the Xbox Store to mobile, attracting gamers to a new Xbox Mobile Platform. Shifting consumers away from the Google Play Store and App Store on mobile devices will, however, require a major shift in consumer behavior. Microsoft hopes that by offering well-known and popular content, gamers will be more inclined to try something new.

  1. max 🔅
    sagt am

    Dann hätte Microsoft auch gleich den Windows store unter Windows Phone am Leben halten können

