Microsoft Store: Neue Richtlinien als Seitenhieb gegen Apple
Microsoft hat sich in den letzten Monaten immer wieder negativ über Apple und die Richtlinien im App Store geäußert. Grund ist vor allem, dass man gerne xCloud für iOS anbieten würde, Apple allerdings Cloud-Gaming in dieser Form verbietet.
Diese Woche hat man nun neue Richtlinien für den Microsoft Store für Windows-Apps im hauseigenen Blog geteilt und wer das Geschehen verfolgt, der erkennt den ein oder anderen Seitenhieb gegen Apple (aber auch gegen Google).
Entwickler dürfen zum Beispiel ihr eigenes Bezahlmodell bewerben, sie dürfen natürlich Cloud-Dienste anbieten und man lässt ihnen auch ganz allgemein die Freiheit, ob sie den Microsoft Store nutzen wollen. Man kann eine Windows-App auch (so wie man das seit Jahren kenn) ohne den Store installieren.
Dieser offene Ansatz ist kein Zufall, Microsoft möchte polarisieren und hofft sicher, dass man im Gespräch bleibt und die Nutzer und die Politik weiterhin über die App Stores der Welt diskutieren. Mal schauen, wie sich das entwickelt, aber ich gehe davon aus, dass die mobilen Stores nächstes Jahr noch ein Thema sein werden.
Microsoft Store Richtlinien
- Developers will have the freedom to choose whether to distribute their apps for Windows through our app store. We will not block competing app stores on Windows.
- We will not block an app from Windows based on a developer’s business model or how it delivers content and services, including whether content is installed on a device or streamed from the cloud.
- We will not block an app from Windows based on a developer’s choice of which payment system to use for processing purchases made in its app.
- We will give developers timely access to information about the interoperability interfaces we use on Windows, as set forth in our Interoperability Principles.
- Every developer will have access to our app store as long as it meets objective standards and requirements, including those for security, privacy, quality, content and digital safety.
- Our app store will charge reasonable fees that reflect the competition we face from other app stores on Windows and will not force a developer to sell within its app anything it doesn’t want to sell.
- Our app store will not prevent developers from communicating directly with their users through their apps for legitimate business purposes.
- Our app store will hold our own apps to the same standards to which it holds competing apps.
- Microsoft will not use any non-public information or data from its app store about a developer’s app to compete with it.
- Our app store will be transparent about its rules and policies and opportunities for promotion and marketing, apply these consistently and objectively, provide notice of changes and make available a fair process to resolve disputes.