Nintendo 3DS: Der eShop bleibt online

Nintendo hat gegenüber Gamesindustry eine Stellungnahme zum Ende des 3DS veröffentlicht, denn diese Woche wurde bekannt, dass man die Produktion aller 3DS-Versionen eingestellt hat. Die DS-Reihe ist damit nun endgültig Geschichte.

Der Nintendo Switch gehört die Zukunft und die Switch Lite wird den Platz als reiner Handheld einnehmen. Doch als 3DS-Nutzer kann man weiterhin Spiele im eShop kaufen und alle Dienste nutzen, auch Online-Spiele sind noch möglich.

Nintendo wollte noch nicht sagen, wann man die Dienste einstellen wird, aber das dürfte auch von der Nachfrage abhängig sein. Solange Spiele gekauft und online gespielt werden, dürften die Dienste online bleiben. Laut Nintendo muss man sich als 3DS-Nutzer vorerst keine Gedanken über ein Ende von diesen machen.

We can confirm that the manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended. Nintendo and third-party games for the Nintendo 3DS family of system will continue to be available in Nintendo eShop, on Nintendo.com and at retail. The existing library of more than 1,000 Nintendo 3DS games contains many critically acclaimed titles and can provide years of content to explore and enjoy.”

“We currently have no plans to end any existing online services for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Online play and Nintendo eShop will continue to be available and it will be possible to access and redownload all previously purchased content in the foreseeable future.

