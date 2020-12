Nintendo Switch: Kommt 2021 ein neues Donkey Kong?

Universal Japan's #SuperNintendoWorld mobile app was datamined and several Donkey Kong related stickers were found, all but confirming the existence of the rumored DK expansion. Nintendo EPD has big plans for DK, and if you can't hear them coming, you haven't been listening… pic.twitter.com/4bklc64ITi

— Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) December 20, 2020