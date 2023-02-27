Marktgeschehen

Nokia hat jetzt ein neues Logo

Nokia hat den Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona genutzt, um sich ein neues Image zu verpassen. Und wenn wir hier über Nokia sprechen, dann ist damit die alte Kernmarke gemeint, nicht die lizenzierte Nokia-Marke für Smartphones.

Das neue Nokia will Talente anlocken, will für eine nachhaltigere und digitalere Zukunft stehen, will mit Schlüsseldomänen wie 6G überzeugen und man möchte bereit für die Ära des Metaverse sein. Nokia soll ein B2B-Technologieführer werden.

Doch das alte und seit Jahren bekannte Nokia-Logo verschwindet nicht, denn HMD Global hat keine Änderung des Logos angekündigt. Doch die Idee der Lizenzierung war ja in erster Linie die Tatsache, dass die Welt das alte Nokia-Logo noch kennt.

Nokia Logo 2023

Die 6 Säulen von Nokia

  • Grow market share with service providers, driven by continued technology leadership;
  • Expand the share of Enterprises within its customer mix;
  • Continue to manage its portfolio actively, to ensure a path to a leading position in all segments where it decides to compete;
  • Seize opportunities from sectors beyond mobile devices to monetize Nokia’s IP and continue to invest in R&D for Nokia Technologies;
  • Implement new business models, such as as-a-Service; and
  • Develop ESG into a competitive advantage and become the “trusted provider of choice” in the industry.

  1. Guido 🍀
    sagt am

    Irgendwie passt das Logo, von Nokia existieren ja auch nur noch Reste. :D

    Antworten

