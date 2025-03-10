Nothing Phone 3a und 3a Pro erhalten erstes Firmware-Update

Das in London ansässige Unternehmen Nothing entwickelt sein Nothing OS weiter und hat nun ein neues Update für die beiden kürzlich angekündigten und veröffentlichten Mittelklasse-Smartphones Nothing Phone 3a und 3a Pro veröffentlicht.

Das Update erhöht die Versionsnummer auf 3.1 und sollte bei der Suche nach einem neuen Software-Update in den Einstellungen bereits weitestgehend verfügbar sein. Im offiziellen Nothing-Forum sind wie immer die ausführlichen Release Notes verlinkt, die auf einige Verbesserungen im Bereich Essential Space und Kamera hinweisen:

What’s new in this update Essential Space Improvements Updated the Essential Key interaction: Quick press to save what’s on your screen and add notes, long press to instantly record voice notes while saving.

Added Essential Space widgets, allowing you to view your content directly on the home screen or lock screen.

Revamped the homepage and detail page for better user experience.

Introduced a ‘Upcoming’ section to conveniently manage all your tasks in one place.

Smart Insight now displays in your system’s language. Camera Enhancements Introduced Camera Presets for quick access to optimal settings for different scenes. Share and import Presets to exchange your favourite camera settings and filters with others or the community.

Added support for importing cube files to use your custom filters.

Enhanced overall camera performance for better photo quality.

Improved clarity in macro mode for detailed close-up shots.

Refined portrait mode for more accurate background blur.

Optimized the camera app for better stability, performance, and a smoother interface. Other Improvements Added AI-powered face and scene classification to Nothing Gallery.

Fine-tuned interaction and user experience in Nothing Gallery.

Introduced a power-off password verification feature. Find it in settings by searching for ‘Power off verify.’

Addressed various bugs for a more stable experience.

Nothing verspricht für beide Smartphones insgesamt drei große Android-Updates bis Android 18 und sechs Jahre Sicherheitsupdates. Meiner Meinung nach könnten es etwas mehr große Android-Updates sein, aber die sechs Jahre Sicherheitsupdates sind ein klarer Vorteil.

Laut meinem Redaktionskollegen Oliver, der einen Testbericht über das Nothing Phone 3a Pro geschrieben hat, ist das Smartphone „in der Preisklasse unter 500 Euro ein Top-Kandidat für 2025“. Auch mein Interesse ist geweckt, vor allem wegen der stark verbesserten Kamera und der Android-Oberfläche Nothing OS, die mir immer besser gefällt.