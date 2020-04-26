News vom

OnePlus bestätigt Entlassungen in Europa

Autor-Bild
Von
Veröffentlicht in Marktgeschehen
Oneplus 8 Pro Header

Gestern machte eine Meldung die Runde, dass OnePlus zahlreiche Mitarbeiter in einigen europäischen Ländern entlassen hat. Nichts, was man tut, wenn es gerade gut läuft und man sogar ein neues Smartphone auf den Markt gebracht hat.

OnePlus bestätigt „organisatorische Änderungen“

Mittlerweile hat sich OnePlus selbst dazu geäußert und bestätigt, dass man ein paar „organisatorische Änderungen“ in Großbritannien, Frankreich und bei uns in Deutschland vorgenommen hat. Man spricht von knapp 20 Entlassungen.

Wir wissen nicht, wie viele Mitarbeiter in welchem Land gehen mussten, Engadget berichtete diese Woche nur, das manche Teams um 80 Prozent verkleinert wurden und teilweise nur noch 3 Personen darin arbeiten. OnePlus versucht jedenfalls den ehemaligen Mitarbeitern bei „der Überleitung“ zu helfen.

Oneplus 8 Und 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 und OnePlus 8 Pro

Das Unternehmen spricht hier von „der nächsten Phase beim strategischen Wachstum“, was auch immer das bedeuten mag. Immerhin war man transparent genug, um die Meldung zu bestätigen. Klingt für mich aber ehrlich gesagt nicht so, als ob bei OnePlus gerade alles optimal in diesen drei Ländern läuft.

Stellungnahme von OnePlus

As OnePlus enters its next phase of strategic growth, we have been evaluating our opportunities for long-term development and sustainability. We have decided to make some changes to the current organizational structure within Europe to better streamline our operations while continuing to meet the needs of our growing community. These changes only apply to Europe, which remains a key region for OnePlus where we are committed to bringing the best products and services to users as we have done since day one.

As part of our strategy, we are looking to capitalise on opportunities in the Nordic region and Benelux by hiring for new positions, relocating some existing European staff and further enhancing our capabilities in these strategic markets. At the same time, we are making organizational changes in some existing markets, specifically Germany, France and the UK.

We are doing everything we can to support the approximately 20 total employees in these three markets who will be affected by this restructuring, including offering redundancy packages per local regulations. We highly value the contributions of these staff members and will do our best to ensure a smooth transition through this process.

Die offizielle Stellungnahme findet ihr im Forum von OnePlus.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Werbeclip mit Robert Downey Jr.

Oneplus 8 Pro Kamera

OnePlus schnappte sich letztes Jahr einen Werbebotschafter: Robert Downey Jr. ist seit dem das Gesicht von OnePlus. Er hatte das OnePlus 8 Pro auch schon ein paar Wochen vor dem Launch und sorgte damit für einen „Leak“. Das Unternehmen nutzt…17. April 2020 JETZT LESEN →

Teilen


Hinterlasse deine Meinung
Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung). DISQUS respektiert „Do Not Track“ und bietet einen Datenschutz-Modus an.
Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Marktgeschehen / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
3d Drucker Roundup 2020
3D-Drucker-Roundup No. 76: Ortur Lasermaster 15W Modifikation in Anleitungen
Ipad Pro Mit Logi Case
Das Apple iPad Pro aus Sicht eines Android-Users in Testberichte
Chuwi Larkbox
Chuwi LarkBox: Mini-PC in der Größe eines Apfels angekündigt in Computer und Co.
Lenovo Z6 Pro Title
Lenovo Z6 Pro im Test – Highend-Smartphone mit Triple-Cam zum Sparpreis in Testberichte
Mediamarkt
MediaMarkt startet MegaMarkenSparen für Beats-Produkte in Schnäppchen
Iphone Se 2020 Verpackung
Apple iPhone SE (2020): Ausgepackt und erster Eindruck in Smartphones
Ford Mustang Mach E Header
Ford Mustang Mach-E kommt wohl etwas später in Mobilität
Xiaomi Mi 10 Header
Xiaomi kündigt Event für nächste Woche an in Events
Alle News aufrufen →