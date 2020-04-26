OnePlus bestätigt Entlassungen in Europa

Gestern machte eine Meldung die Runde, dass OnePlus zahlreiche Mitarbeiter in einigen europäischen Ländern entlassen hat. Nichts, was man tut, wenn es gerade gut läuft und man sogar ein neues Smartphone auf den Markt gebracht hat.

Mittlerweile hat sich OnePlus selbst dazu geäußert und bestätigt, dass man ein paar „organisatorische Änderungen“ in Großbritannien, Frankreich und bei uns in Deutschland vorgenommen hat. Man spricht von knapp 20 Entlassungen.

Wir wissen nicht, wie viele Mitarbeiter in welchem Land gehen mussten, Engadget berichtete diese Woche nur, das manche Teams um 80 Prozent verkleinert wurden und teilweise nur noch 3 Personen darin arbeiten. OnePlus versucht jedenfalls den ehemaligen Mitarbeitern bei „der Überleitung“ zu helfen.

Das Unternehmen spricht hier von „der nächsten Phase beim strategischen Wachstum“, was auch immer das bedeuten mag. Immerhin war man transparent genug, um die Meldung zu bestätigen. Klingt für mich aber ehrlich gesagt nicht so, als ob bei OnePlus gerade alles optimal in diesen drei Ländern läuft.

As OnePlus enters its next phase of strategic growth, we have been evaluating our opportunities for long-term development and sustainability. We have decided to make some changes to the current organizational structure within Europe to better streamline our operations while continuing to meet the needs of our growing community. These changes only apply to Europe, which remains a key region for OnePlus where we are committed to bringing the best products and services to users as we have done since day one.

As part of our strategy, we are looking to capitalise on opportunities in the Nordic region and Benelux by hiring for new positions, relocating some existing European staff and further enhancing our capabilities in these strategic markets. At the same time, we are making organizational changes in some existing markets, specifically Germany, France and the UK.

We are doing everything we can to support the approximately 20 total employees in these three markets who will be affected by this restructuring, including offering redundancy packages per local regulations. We highly value the contributions of these staff members and will do our best to ensure a smooth transition through this process.