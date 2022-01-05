Gaming

PlayStation VR2: Sony nennt offizielle Details zum PS5-Headset

Sony hat vor etwa einem Jahr bestätigt, dass es ein neues VR-Headset für die PS5 geben wird, es aber nicht mehr 2021 kommt. Seit dem gab es nur kleine Details, wie Bilder des Controllers. Doch so langsam rückt die Ankündigung immer näher.

Im Rahmen der CES 2022 hat Sony erstmals den Namen verraten: PlayStation VR2. Wenig spektakulär, so wie auch der Name für die Controller: PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers. Allerdings hat man heute auch noch das erste Spiel angekündigt.

Guerrilla und Firesprite arbeiten an Horizon Call of the Mountain, welches uns noch tiefer in die Welt von Horizon eintauchen lässt. Ein Datum, einen Preis oder Bilder gibt es noch nicht, dafür hat man die Spezifikationen des VR2-Headsets verraten.

PlayStation VR2 Spezifikationen

  • Display: OLED
  • Panel resolution​: 2000 x 2040 per eye
  • Panel refresh rate​: 90Hz, 120Hz
  • Lens separation​: Adjustable
  • Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees
  • Sensors​: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​
    Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
  • Cameras​: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye
  • Feedback​: Vibration on headset
  • Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C
  • Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone​Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Spezifikationen

  • Buttons​: [Right]​ PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button ​[Left]​ PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
  • Sensing/ Tracking: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)
  • Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
  • Feedback: Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
  • Port: USB Type-C Port
  • Communication​: Bluetooth 5.1​
  • Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​


