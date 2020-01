Samsung Galaxy S20: Spezifikationen und Datum für den Marktstart

Also: DELIVERY/SALES for the all S20 Series models will probably start on/ around 13th March.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is gonna be 221g! Almost as much as the iPhone 11 Pro Max which is pretty heavy. But yes, the Ultra is gonna be a 6.9" beast so expected. Aluminium frame for S20/+.

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 17, 2020