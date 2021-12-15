Samsung und IBM peilen „eine Woche“ Akkulaufzeit bei Smartphones an

Samsung und IBM haben bekannt gegeben, dass sie einen großen Durchbruch bei der Entwicklung von Chips im VTFET-Verfahren (Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors) gab und dieses dem FinFET-Verfahren deutlich überlegen sei.

Die vertikale Struktur der Transistoren soll die Performance nicht nur verdoppeln, man spricht auch von 85 Prozent weniger Energiebedarf. Die beiden Hersteller gehen davon aus, dass damit eine Akkulaufzeit von einer Woche möglich sei.

Recently, IBM announced the 2 nm chip technology breakthrough which will allow a chip to fit up to 50 billion transistors in a space the size of a fingernail. VTFET innovation focuses on a whole new dimension, which offers a pathway to the continuation of Moore’s Law.

Wann werden wir die ersten Geräte mit dieser Technologie sehen? Es gibt noch keinen Zeitraum, aber das dürfte noch ein paar Jahre dauern. Samsung und IBM wollten nur mitteilen, dass es einen Durchbruch gab und nicht, wann es losgeht.

The VTFET process addresses many barriers to performance and limitations to extend Moore’s Law as chip designers attempt to pack more transistors into a fixed space. It also influences the contact points for the transistors, allowing for greater current flow with less wasted energy. Overall, the new design aims to deliver a two times improvement in performance or an 85 percent reduction in energy use as compared to scaled finFET alternatives.