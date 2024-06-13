Samsung One UI Watch 6 kommt: Das steckt im großen Update

Google kündigte im Mai erstmals Wear OS 5 an und Samsung ist als sehr enger Partner wie erwartet direkt dabei. Schon letzten Monat hat man One UI Watch 6 für die Galaxy Watches bestätigt und jetzt liefert Samsung die Details zum Update.

In den USA ist die Beta für die neue Version von Wear OS mit One UI Watch schon online und daher gibt es bereits einen Changelog mit den Neuerungen. Samsung setzt hier unter anderem auf eine neue Schrift und eine bessere Akkulaufzeit.

Die Galaxy AI zieht ebenfalls in One UI Watch 6 ein, so Samsung, wobei das eher ein paar Spielereien für Health sind, nicht das Level der Smartphones. Schnelleres Scrollen, neue Gesten und mehr sind auch dabei, aber schaut einfach mal selbst.

One UI Watch 6: Der Changelog

Unlock a healthier you with Galaxy AI

Monitor your energy levels

Samsung Health’s new energy score shows your physical and mental readiness based on your sleep and physical activity. If your energy score is low, it may be best to take a rest. If your energy score is high, it could be time to set a personal best in your favorite exercise. Galaxy AI provides personalized insights and motivation to keep you on the right track.

Get more detailed sleep analysis

Galaxy AI-powered sleep insights give you more detailed and accurate analysis of your sleep quality. Your comprehensive sleep report now includes your heart rate, respiratory rate, and the amount of time it takes you to fall asleep after you lie down.

Make your own workout routines

Combine a series of different exercises together for a custom workout routine. You can set targets for sets, reps, and more.

Control your watch like a pro

Do more with double pinch

Take quick action in a variety of situations by pinching your thumb and index finger together twice. You can answer calls, turn off alarms, scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. A finger icon will appear on buttons that can be controlled with a double pinch.

Faster horizontal scrolling

Flick the screen left or right to quickly scroll through notifications or tiles.

View ongoing activities all at once

Tap the bottom of your watch face to view a list of ongoing activities such as phone calls, exercises, or music playing. Tap an item in the list to easily switch between them.

Take action quickly with Universal gestures

In situations where a quick action is needed, such as answering a phone call or turning off an alarm, the button for the action will be automatically focused so you can do the action immediately without the need to manually change focus.

Go back without touching the screen

Move your wrist back and forth to go back to the previous screen. You can control this in Universal gestures.

Get only the notifications you want

Choose which apps are allowed to send you notifications directly on your watch without opening the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

Control your watch with modes

Modes can now automatically control more of your watch’s settings based on what you’re doing or where you are. Modes can control Do not disturb, Always On Display, Raise wrist to wake, Touch screen to wake, Touch bezel to wake, Sound mode, and Disconnection alerts.

Stay in touch from your wrist

Instantly access your favorite emojis

You can set the emojis you use most as favorites so they’re always available to send as a quick response.

Save image attachments

You can now save images attached to messages on your watch. Saved images can be viewed in the Gallery app, shared with others, or used to create a unique photo watch face.

Even more improvements

Stylish new font

One UI 6 Watch has a new default font with a more stylish and modern feel. You’ll see the new font if the default font is selected in Settings. If you’re using a different font, you’ll still see that font after upgrading to One UI 6 Watch.

Make your battery last longer

When Power saving is turned on, you can also choose to limit health features to make your battery last even longer than before.

Automatically connect to Bluetooth audio devices

When you start playing music on your watch, your Bluetooth headphones or speaker will automatically connect for playback. If no Bluetooth audio devices are available to connect, music will play through your watch’s speaker if your music app supports it.