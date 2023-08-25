Snapdragon G: Qualcomm legt Fokus auf Handhelds

Qualcomm hat den Handheld-Markt für sich entdeckt und ist hier schon seit einer Weile aktiv. Diese Woche hat man, sicher im Rahmen der Gamescom, die neue Snapdragon G-Reihe vorgestellt, die speziell für Handhelds entwickelt wurde.

Hersteller können hier drei Chips wählen, der Snapdragon G1 ist die Basis, dann gibt es den Snapdragon G2 und als Flaggschiff-Chip, inklusive Wi-Fi 7 und Co. ist der Snapdragon G3 gedacht (erste Partner haben diesen auch schon erhalten).

Bekannte Marken nennt Qualcomm nicht als Partner, man gibt nur an, dass AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec und Thundercomm an entsprechenden Handhelds arbeiten. Doch da werden in den kommenden Monaten sicher einige neue Produkte erscheinen.

Ich vermute, dass da jetzt sehr viele 0815-Android-Handhelds kommen, die in ein paar Jahren wieder verschwinden, denn am Ende entscheiden bei jeder Konsole die Spiele und das ist am Ende die größte Hürde, nicht eine performance Hardware.

Snapdragon G1 is designed to power fanless handheld gaming devices for game streaming, whether local or via the cloud. Snapdragon G1 is focused on lag-free connectivity and battery life, so players can stream their favorite console and PC games at the best possible quality for longer periods of time. The first member of the Snapdragon G1 family is the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 Platform, which has a Qualcomm® KryoTM CPU (8 Core) paired with the Qualcomm® AdrenoTM A11 GPU to enable high-quality handheld game-streaming devices.

Snapdragon G2 is built to unlock full-featured mobile and cloud gaming, with a highly optimized processor and cutting-edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E from Qualcomm® FastConnectTM 6700 Mobile Connectivity System. The first product in this tier is the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 Platform, which delivers premium mobile and cloud gaming titles virtually anywhere, without compromise. Featuring the latest Kryo CPU (8 Core), a gaming-optimized Adreno A21 GPU, and the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, the platform allows gamers to explore everything that mobile and cloud gaming has to offer.

Snapdragon G3 is the flagship tier, purpose-built for enthusiast features and performance, which harnesses the very best of Qualcomm Technologies' innovative gaming capabilities. Continuing to build off the incredible feedback from the Razer Edge 5G powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, devices built on the Snapdragon G3 enable best-in-class gaming experiences across a broad spectrum of gaming ecosystems. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform is the newest product in the enthusiast-class G3 Series. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform has a Kryo CPU (8 Core) and Adreno A32 GPU offering over 30% faster CPU performance and a whopping 2x faster GPU performance compared to its predecessor 1. The latest platform brings multi-generational performance improvements paired with high-end gaming features, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, game super resolution, XR glass tethering, low-latency premium Bluetooth® audio with Snapdragon SoundTM Technology Suite and the most responsive wireless speeds via Wi-Fi 7 High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) as well as 5G sub-6 and mmWave.