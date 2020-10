Trotz PS5: Sony feiert mit PlayStation 4 ein letztes Hoch

Robust set of results with net profit doubling at Sony driven by demand for #PS5 & software sales

👉Strong performance in Games & Network Services, sales up 52% to JPY507bn ($4.86bn), operating income up 40% to JPY105bn ($1.01bn)

👉Sony Pictures quarterly profit down to $300m pic.twitter.com/SIsc3Cehy6

— Paolo Pescatore (@paolopescatore) October 28, 2020