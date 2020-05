Sony WH-1000XM4: Marktstart deutet sich an

Sony WH-1000XM4 Info from Headphone Connect 7.0.1

Looks identical to the XM3.

It'll be able to change some (if not all) headphone settings based on your location (set locations or your own) and uses Google Maps API for it.

New DSSE Extreme (also on X1ii), probably AI Upscaling pic.twitter.com/7hpGMIE7Bb

— JustPlayingHard (@justplayinghard) May 21, 2020