Steam hat eine neue App für Android und iOS
Ich habe bisher keine Erfahrung mit der Steam-App, aber laut Valve hat man diese überarbeitet und verteilt ab sofort eine neue Version. In der neuen App kann man sich via QR-Code anmelden und es gibt auch eine ganze neue UI-Oberfläche.
Diese App wurde in den letzten Wochen intensiv von Beta-Testern getestet und wird jetzt als finale Version verteilt. Das Steam Deck soll übrigens auch bald die Option zum Einloggen via QR-Code bekommen, das hat Valve bereits angemerkt.
Die App ist natürlich weiterhin kostenlos und wer sich für alle Details interessiert, für den haben wir weiter unten einen Changelog. Und ein kurzes Video gibt es auch.
Preis: Kostenlos
Neuerungen der neuen Steam-App
- Two-factor authentication to ensure you’re the only one with access to your account
- QR code sign in – Scan a QR code to sign into Steam instead of entering a password or…
- Sign in confirmation – Confirm your regular Steam sign ins with simple “approve” or “deny”
- Authorized Devices – Manage access to the devices your account has signed in
- Easy access to the Store, Community, News, etc from wherever you are
- Your Library with access to your game content, discussions, guides, support, and more
- Remote download of games and updates on your PC, managed from your phone
- Customizable Steam notifications: wishlist, sales, comments, trades, discussions, friend requests, and more
- Trade and Market confirmations – to ensure items don’t leave your account without your approval
- An improved Store browsing experience for mobile screens
- Support for using multiple Steam accounts in the app
- Customizable tabs
