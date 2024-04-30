Surface Laptop 4 und Surface Laptop 5 erhalten das April Firmware-Update

Derzeit intensiviert Microsoft die Entwicklungsarbeiten an der sechsten Generation des Surface Laptop mit ARM-Prozessor, nachdem Mitte März die Intel-basierte Business-Version angekündigt und ein entsprechendes Firmware-Update veröffentlicht wurde. Bevor der Hard- und Softwareentwickler und Technologiekonzern ein neues Kapitel für die Surface Laptop-Reihe aufschlägt, kümmert er sich nun um die Vorgängergeneration – namentlich das Surface Laptop 4 mit Intel- und AMD-Version und das Surface Laptop 5.

Aus den Release Notes geht hervor, dass wie üblich einige Treiber auf den neuesten Stand gebracht wurden. Darüber hinaus schließt das April Firmware-Update auch die Intel-Sicherheitslücken mit der Bezeichnung INTEL-SA-00923 und INTEL-SA-00929 für das Surface Laptop 5, die bereits zuvor bei den anderen Surface-Modellen bekannt geworden und dort mit Updates geschlossen worden waren.

Für die einzelnen Modelle lauten die entsprechenden Release Notes wie folgt:

Surface Laptop 5 – April 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 5 devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.

Improvements and fixes:

Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923 & INTEL-SA-00929.

Improves audio quality by addressing application crash issue when using a file in Dolby format.

Enhances the audio system’s stability and reliability to ensure seamless playback and recording, preventing any potential disruptions or failures that may interrupt audio streams.

Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) – April 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.

Improvements and fixes:

Addresses the issue that prevents charging when system is connected via USB-C and goes into hibernation.

Resolves scenario that may lead to display issues when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 4 (Intel) – April 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.

Improvements and fixes: