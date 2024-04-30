Surface Laptop 4 und Surface Laptop 5 erhalten das April Firmware-Update
Derzeit intensiviert Microsoft die Entwicklungsarbeiten an der sechsten Generation des Surface Laptop mit ARM-Prozessor, nachdem Mitte März die Intel-basierte Business-Version angekündigt und ein entsprechendes Firmware-Update veröffentlicht wurde. Bevor der Hard- und Softwareentwickler und Technologiekonzern ein neues Kapitel für die Surface Laptop-Reihe aufschlägt, kümmert er sich nun um die Vorgängergeneration – namentlich das Surface Laptop 4 mit Intel- und AMD-Version und das Surface Laptop 5.
Surface April-Update: Was umfasst es?
Aus den Release Notes geht hervor, dass wie üblich einige Treiber auf den neuesten Stand gebracht wurden. Darüber hinaus schließt das April Firmware-Update auch die Intel-Sicherheitslücken mit der Bezeichnung INTEL-SA-00923 und INTEL-SA-00929 für das Surface Laptop 5, die bereits zuvor bei den anderen Surface-Modellen bekannt geworden und dort mit Updates geschlossen worden waren.
Für die einzelnen Modelle lauten die entsprechenden Release Notes wie folgt:
Surface Laptop 5 – April 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 5 devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923 & INTEL-SA-00929.
- Improves audio quality by addressing application crash issue when using a file in Dolby format.
- Enhances the audio system’s stability and reliability to ensure seamless playback and recording, preventing any potential disruptions or failures that may interrupt audio streams.
Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) – April 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses the issue that prevents charging when system is connected via USB-C and goes into hibernation.
- Resolves scenario that may lead to display issues when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
- Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface Laptop 4 (Intel) – April 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses the issue that prevents charging when system is connected via USB-C and goes into hibernation.
- Resolves scenario that lead to display issues when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
- Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.
- Improves audio stability and reliability.
Habt wie immer Geduld, falls ihr noch keine Benachrichtigung über die Windows-interne Update-Funktion erhalten habt. Die Aktualisierung erfolgt schrittweise für alle Geräte.