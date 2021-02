Tesla „Model 2“ aus China soll global verkauft werden

🇨🇳 Giga Shanghai

250k p.a. production rate right now (phase 1)

100% local parts supply this year

450k capacity in 2021

R&D center up and running mid of the year

Original China Model production possible in 2021

The MIC Model 2 will be sold globally https://t.co/g6p9yAzZra

— Alex (@alex_avoigt) February 9, 2021