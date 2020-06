Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater: Demo im August

Drop into #THPS with the next generation of skaters! Get ready to hit insane new tricks and combos 🛹 Pre-Order digitally and get access to the Warehouse Demo, available August 14, 2020. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/LZ1NTvKrjU

— Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) June 23, 2020