World of WarCraft für Android und iOS: Blizzard sagt Projekt ab

Bloomberg: Blizzard and NetEase have cancelled a mobile World Of Warcraft spin-off game that's been in dev for 3+ years

The game was a MMO RPG set in the same universe as WoW during a different time period

NetEase has disbanded a dev team of 100 peoplehttps://t.co/j4xiKGz8Yf pic.twitter.com/zTEcQrdPPH

— Nibel (@Nibellion) August 3, 2022