Xbox Series X/S: Über 150.000 verkaufte Einheiten (Update)

Have confirmed this report. The Xbox Series X|S sold through approx 155,000 units in its first week. 2/3 were Series X consoles

Some comps:

250k – PS4

185k – PSP

165k – PS3

150k – XB1

113k – 3DS

105k – Wii

85k – NDS

80k – Switch

70k – 360

40k – Wii Uhttps://t.co/W1VujkjNjZ

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 18, 2020