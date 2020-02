Xiaomi Mi 10 (Pro) wird wohl nächste Woche gezeigt

#Xiaomi

What rumor are we discussing today? This is a new release schedule.

7/02: #xiaomimi10 series official announcement

13/02: Xiaomi Mi 10 series online conference

14/02: #Mi10 launches and goes on sale

18/02: #Mi10Pro launches

P.S. I can’t confirm this information😉 pic.twitter.com/76r6uruJwt

— Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 3, 2020