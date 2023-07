Xiaomi plant neue Funktion, die bei der Konkurrenz gescheitert ist

Also, one of the upcoming #Xiaomi devices will feature ToF camera on screen (probably tablet), allowing to

*automatically lock screen when you walk a certain distance away

*light screen when you come near device

*play/pause playback

*turn pages

*answer/end calls

*adjust volume pic.twitter.com/0UNiWzlZjk

— Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) July 1, 2023