Activision Blizzard und Microsoft: UK sorgt für eine Überraschung

Es gibt zwar immer mehr Zustimmung für die Activision Blizzard-Übernahme von Microsoft, aber Ende 2022 hörte man auch Zweifel aus Großbritannien. Die CMA sah das mit Call of Duty nicht so kritisch, aber Cloud-Gaming ist wohl ein Problem.

Und so sorgte man heute für eine Überraschung, denn nachdem sich Microsoft in den letzten Wochen gefühlt jedem Anbieter geöffnet und einen Deal für Call of Duty geschlossen hat, gab es heute tatsächlich eine Absage der CMA in Großbritannien.

Microsoft wird diese Entscheidung nicht akzeptieren und will an der Übernahme festhalten und Berufung einlegen. Gut möglich, dass sich das in Großbritannien jetzt aber sehr lange hinziehen wird. Microsoft zeigte sich auch sehr enttäuscht.

We remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal. The CMA’s decision rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns and discourages technology innovation and investment in the United Kingdom. We have already signed contracts to make Activision Blizzard’s popular games available on 150 million more devices, and we remain committed to reinforcing these agreements through regulatory remedies. We’re especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberations, this decision appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works.

Bei Activision Blizzard geht man sogar noch einen Schritt weiter, in einer eigenen Stellungnahme spricht man Großbritannien ab, jetzt noch ein attraktives Land zu sein. Diese Entscheidung spiegelt die schlechten wirtschaftlichen Entscheidungen des Landes der letzten Jahre wider (da kann ich nicht einmal widersprechen).

The CMA’s report contradicts the ambitions of the UK to become an attractive country to build technology businesses. We will work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal. The report’s conclusions are a disservice to UK citizens, who face increasingly dire economic prospects. We will reassess our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will take note that – despite all its rhetoric – the UK is clearly closed for business.