Android 14: Google bessert vor dem großen Update erneut nach
Eigentlich sollte nach der vierten Beta bereits Schluss sein und Google wollte die Version als finales Update für Android 14 veröffentlichen. Doch Android 14 läuft noch nicht stabil und daher gab es eine fünfte Beta, die auch nicht stabil läuft.
Hier hat Google daher schon mehrmals nachgebessert und ab sofort wird Beta 5.3 für alle Tester verteilt. Google beseitigt erneut einige Fehler und dann schauen wir mal, ob noch eine Beta 5.4 oder sogar eine sechste Beta vor dem Update folgt.
Wann erscheint Android 14 für normale Nutzer? Google nennt kein Datum, aber wir haben diese Woche gehört, dass das große Update von September auf Oktober verschoben wurde. Android 14 wird vermutlich noch knapp einen Monat dauern.
Android 14 Beta 5.3 Changelog
- Fixed an issue where apps crashed in some cases after a CallStyle notification was posted.
- Fixed various issues that could cause call or carrier service interruptions.
- Fixed an issue where the system was using an inefficient path when placing CPU restrictions on apps running in the background.
- Fixed issues with SurfaceFlinger that were causing a loss in system performance.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the taskbar sometimes turned invisible while interacting with it.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the animation on animated wallpapers stuttered when launching apps.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the interface layout was misaligned while customizing the Home screen.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the clock on the lock screen was flickering while animating.
- Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.
