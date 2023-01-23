Apple iOS 16.3 ist da: Das steckt im großen Update

Firmware und OS

Apple schickte iOS 16.3 noch 2022 in die Testphase, da war aber nicht bekannt, was uns denn so erwarten wird. Das Update fällt etwas kleiner als iOS 16.2 aus, aber es ist dennoch ein spannendes Update mit ein paar wichtigen Neuerungen.

Letzte Woche wurde bekannt, dass es zum Beispiel die Grundlage für den neuen HomePod ist, der im Februar erscheint. Doch es gibt auch ein neues Wallpaper, es gibt den Sicherheitsschlüssel für die Apple ID und noch viele Fehlerbeseitigungen.

Neben iOS 16.3 werden wir heute auch iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 und Co. sehen, es darf also wieder das (fast) komplette Apple-Ökosystem aktualisiert werden. Und wer wissen will, was mit iOS 16.3 ansteht, das hier ist der offizielle Changelog.

Apple iOS 16.3 offizieller Changelog

  • New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
  • Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two Factor authentication sign in process on new devices
  • Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
  • Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
  • Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
  • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
  • Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
  • Addresses an issue where sir may not respond properly to music requests
  • Resolves issues where sir requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

Video: Aktuelle Apple-News im Überblick

Neue Design-Details zum Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple Iphone 13 Pro Detail

Mit dem kommenden iPhone wird Apple höchstwahrscheinlich auch mal wieder ein neues Design einführen - oder das aktuelle jedenfalls anpassen. Es wird kein ganz neues Design, aber wir bekommen ein immer besseres Bild vom iPhone 15 (Pro). Eine bekannte Quelle…23. Januar 2023 JETZT LESEN →

