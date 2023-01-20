Apple iOS 16.3 kommt: Das steckt im großen Update
Apple wird kommende Woche wieder ein paar große Updates verteilen, darunter auch iOS 16.3 für das iPhone. Die neue Version fällt etwas kleiner als iOS 16.2 aus, aber es ist dennoch ein interessantes Update mit ein paar neuen Funktionen.
iOS-Update als Basis für neuen HomePod
Mit dabei ist auch ein neues Wallpaper, passend dazu wird es ja noch ein neues Watchface für die Apple Watch geben. Und das Update legt die Basis für den neuen Apple HomePod, wer also vorbestellt hat, der sollte eher zeitnah updaten.
Darüber hinaus hat Apple auch viele Fehler beseitigt, darunter auch ein Problem, welches die Tage die Runde machte: Linien auf dem Display beim iPhone 14 Pro Max. Und natürlich hat Apple auch wieder an der Stabilität von iOS gearbeitet.
Wann werden wir iOS 16.3 (und watchOS 9.3, iPadOS 16.3 und Co.) sehen? Ich würde auf kommenden Dienstag (24. Februar 2023) tippen. Der Release Candidate ist sogar schon online und bisher gibt es keine Meldungen über größere Fehler.
Apple iOS 16.3 offizieller Changelog
- New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
- Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two Factor authentication sign in process on new devices
- Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
- Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
- Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
- Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
- Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
- Addresses an issue where sir may not respond properly to music requests
- Resolves issues where sir requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly
Bitte bleibe freundlich.