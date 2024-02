Apple iOS 17.4 streicht Web-Apps auf dem iPhone

iOS 17.4 beta 3 was just released. PWAs are still not working in the EU. The release notes don't mention why this major feature has been disabled for EU users.

Also multiple "bookmarks" share the same session as Safari, but clearing Safari data doesn't clear the state 🫠 pic.twitter.com/oDY8ABe7Ol

— Mysk 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@mysk_co) February 13, 2024