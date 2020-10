Apple: Studio-Kopfhörer wohl im März 2021

Okay, how about “One More Thing” ?

After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 🗓

Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owb

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020