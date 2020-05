Neuer Apple TV soll bereit sein

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀

Codename: Neptune T1125

Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂

I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020