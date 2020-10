Apple TV+: Kostenlose Phase verlängert

Apple is giving many of of us a break on TV+. Because 2020.

Basically, up to 3 months free.

If you got the free year back in November of 2019, it’ll run through end-of January now.

Same if you paid for an annual plan.

If you’re on a monthly plan, you $4.99 through January.

— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 8, 2020