Battlefield Mobile wird ebenfalls eingestellt

Apex Legends für Smartphones wird im Mai eingestellt und bekam einen eigenen Blogeintrag spendiert. Doch EA beendet noch ein mobiles Projekt für Android und iOS: Battlefield Mobile. Das liegt auch daran, dass man Industrial Toys einstellt.

Das Studio arbeitete in den letzten Jahren an Battlefield Mobile und das Spiel war eigentlich mal für 2022 geplant, wird aber nicht mehr kommen. Die Branche „hat sich weiterentwickelt“ und da würde so ein Spiel nicht mehr zur Strategie passen.

Klingt für mich nach Kostenoptimierungen innerhalb von EA und die mobilen Spiele sind da die ersten Opfer auf der Liste. Mal schauen, wie sich das langfristig bei EA entwickelt, denn damit hat man Spiele mit einer ähnlichen Zielgruppe gestrichen.

We’ve also made the decision to stop the development of the current Battlefield mobile title. As the industry has evolved and our strategy to create a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem has taken shape, we decided to pivot from the current direction to best deliver on our vision for the franchise and to meet the expectations of our players. We remain highly committed to unlocking Battlefield’s enormous potential. We’re hard at work at evolving Battlefield 2042, and are in pre-production on our future Battlefield experiences at our studios across the globe.

  1. Jan 🏅
    sagt am

    EA war mit beiden Spielen auf dem Mobile-Markt viel zu spät. PUBG Mobile dominiert seit Jahren den Markt bei den Battle Royals, während es CoD Mobile seit vier Jahren ebenfalls tut in seinem Bereich. Und das schließt noch viele weitere erfolgreiche Mobile-Shooter aus.

