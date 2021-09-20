Gaming

Catan: Niantic stellt AR-Spiel doch ein

Niantic hat mehrere AR-Projekte nach dem Erfolg von Pokémon Go in der Pipeline und eines davon sollte „CATAN“ werden. Die Siedler von Catan werden sicher viele kennen und damit wollte man diese (aber auch neue) Fans in die AR-Welt holen.

Angekündigt wurde das Spiel schon 2019, doch danach wurde es ruhig und vor allem in der Pandemie gab es kein Update. Jetzt ist klar warum: Das AR-Spielt ist eingestellt worden. Die Beta-Phase wird in den nächsten Monaten beendet.

Grund für das Ende? Das Spiel wurde laut den Entwicklern etwas zu komplex und daher wird man das Wissen lieber mitnehmen und ein neues Spiel entwickeln. Für viele sicher schade, aber das war sicher keine leichte Entscheidung, denn das Spiel war quasi fertig und in der Testphase, da stellt man sowas nicht einfach so ein.

The team originally set out to build a game that turned the world into a CATAN gameboard. We had a vision for trading, harvesting, and building up the world in seasonal play and resetting the board each month, just like you do for each new game you play at home. But trying to adapt such a well-designed board game to a global, location-based Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game was a tough challenge. We’re so proud of the game we made, however we got a little too complicated and a little too far from the original CATAN game. The work and knowledge that we learned working on this game is not lost and we’re already working hard on more games for the future!

