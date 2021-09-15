Danke Nintendo! Switch-Update mit Support für Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

Als die Nintendo Switch vor über vier Jahren zum Test bei mir eintraf, da hatte ich nicht viele Kritikpunkte. Der größte war für mich eigentlich immer, dass man keine Bluetooth-Kopfhörer verbinden kann. Auch in den Langzeit-Reviews darauf.

Ich habe nach all den Jahren die Hoffnung aufgegeben, auch wenn die Anfang des Jahres kurz aufkeimte, als es entsprechende Hinweise in der Firmware gab. Es gab auch Spekulationen, ob diese Funktion nur für die neue OLED-Switch kommt.

Nun, heute die für mich große Überraschung: Mit Version 13.0 bekommt die Switch endlich Support für Audio-Geräte. Das bedeutet neben Bluetooth-Kopfhörern kann man natürlich noch andere Geräte wie eine Soundbar und ähnliches koppeln.

Die Switch hat übrigens noch Bluetooth 4 verbaut, man kann nur ein Bluetooth-Gerät aktiv nutzen, aber bis zu 10 Geräte speichern. Die Funktion kommt spät, sehr spät sogar. Aber egal, danke Nintendo, genau das ist optimal für die neue OLED-Switch, die man dank des besseren und größeren Displays mehr mobil nutzt.

Nintendo Switch: Version 13.0 Changelog

Bluetooth® audio support was added.

Headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output. Bluetooth microphones are not supported. Up to two compatible wireless controllers can be connected to the system while using Bluetooth audio. Bluetooth audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active. Depending on the Bluetooth audio device, there may be some audio delay. For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.



“Update Dock” was added under System in System Settings for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems, allowing for software updates to Nintendo Switch docks with a LAN port.

Dock software updates are not available for Nintendo Switch docks without a LAN port.

This feature was not added to Nintendo Switch Lite.

For more information, see How to Update the Dock Firmware.

“Maintain Internet Connection in Sleep Mode” was added under Sleep Mode in System Settings.

When this setting is enabled, systems with wired internet connections will maintain internet connection even while in sleep mode. This allows for software and add-on content to download to the system while the system is in sleep mode. The setting is enabled by default.

When this setting is disabled, the system will connect to the internet only periodically, which decreases power consumption and delays downloads while in sleep mode.

Note: Systems that are not updated to version 13.0.0 or later behave as if this setting is enabled.

The method to initiate “Calibrate Control Sticks” in System Settings was changed.

From System Settings, go to Controllers and Sensors, select Calibrate Control Sticks, then fully tilt the control stick in any one direction and keep it tilted for a few seconds to begin calibration.

Users can now view whether their wireless internet connection is using the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency band under “Connection Status” after selecting Internet in System Settings.