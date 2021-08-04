Gaming

Diablo Immortal für Android und iOS kommt doch erst 2022

Diablo Immortal Gameplay

Die Ankündigung von Diablo Immortal fand nicht jeder gut, denn Blizzard möchte mit diesem Spiel endlich ein vollwertiges Diablo für Smartphones veröffentlichen und die Fans hätten sich gewünscht, dass der Fokus nur auf Diablo 4 liegt.

Der Diablo-Titel für Android und iOS nennt sich „Immortal“ und hätte eigentlich 2021 kommen sollen. Doch das Feedback der Testphase hat nun dazu geführt, dass man sich dazu entschieden hat, dass das Spiel doch erst 2022 kommt.

Diablo Immortal soll im ersten Halbjahr 2022 kommen und weiter optimiert werden. Es gibt noch kein konkretes Datum, aber ich vermute mal, dass man darüber auch erst Anfang 2022 sprechen wird. Derzeit hat Activision Blizzard sowieso andere Sorgen, vielleicht werden sich dadurch auch noch mehr Spiele verzögern.

Statement von Blizzard

Following feedback provided by test participants of the Closed Alpha, our team has been tuning core and endgame features. For example, we’re iterating on PvP content like the Cycle of Strife to make it more accessible, alongside late-game PvE content like the Helliquary to make it more engaging. We’re also working to provide controller support for those who want to play our game in a different way. However, these changes and additional opportunities to improve our gameplay experience will not be realized in the 2021 timeframe we had previously communicated. So, the game is now planned for release in the first half of 2022, which will allow us to add substantial improvements to the whole game.

Diablo Immortal Cinematic Trailer

Diablo Immortal Gameplay Video

