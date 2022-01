Die OnePlus-Roadmap für das erste Halbjahr 2022

In continuation to yesterday's tweet, here a timeline on upcoming OnePlus products

Feb – Nord CE 2 (India)

Nord N20 (Europe)

March – OnePlus 10 Pro (Global)

April – Android 12 rollout with Unified OS.

New smart TVs, neckband (ANC), new buds are inbetween the above products.

— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 18, 2022