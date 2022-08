Mehr möglich: Limitiert Google das OLED-Display beim Pixel 6a?

Since the Pixel 6 and 6a have very similar display panels, and since that panel already runs at 90Hz on other devices, dev @TheLunarixus tried to get the Pixel 6a running at 2400×1080 @ 90Hz, same as the Pixel 6. I can tell you the mod is legit, but there are a LOT of caveats rn. https://t.co/upUbsakoHP

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 10, 2022